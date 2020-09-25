Local shows featuring ‘Dave Chappelle & Friends’ canceled

Explore Trevor Noah latest celeb to perform with Dave Chappelle in Yellow Springs

No immediate reason was given for the cancellation. Other shows showing as canceled on the ticketing web site included this Saturday, Sept. 26, as well as Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

“Unfortunately, this event has been canceled,” the Ticketmaster web site says of tonight’s scheduled performance. “To see if your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days. Please note, we’ll process your refund as soon as we receive funds from the event organizer.”