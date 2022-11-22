Lock 27 Brewing and Bill’s Donuts collaborate on new beer

One of the reasons he said they chose to replicate the sour cream donut as a beer was because it is Bill’s longest-standing donut.

Another notable aspect of the beer is its smell. Barnhart said it smells just like Bill’s Donuts and is sure to conjure nostalgia of visiting the donut shop.

Bill’s Donut Shop Stout, marketed as “a fresh collaboration between two Centerville institutions,” will be available starting Black Friday, Nov. 25, across the Centerville and Washington Twp. area. The collaboration beer will also be available at Lock 27′s Downtown Dayton Brewpub on E. First Street. Below is a list of places you can find the donut-inspired beer:

Packaged:

Lock 27 Brewing (Centerville Brewpub)

Lock 27 Brewing (Dayton Brewpub)

Dorothy Lane Market Centerville

Arrow Wine Centerville

Bee Gee’s Market

Centerville Wine and Spirits

Draft:

Lock 27 Brewing (Centerville Brewpub)

Lock 27 Brewing (Dayton Brewpub)

Archers Tavern Centerville

Dorothy Lane Market Centerville

Geez Grill & Pub

Submarine House Centerville

The Golf Club at Yankee Trace

Kroger Cornerstone

Rusty Bucket

The Famous Restaurant

Whole Foods

Sea Jax

Old Scratch Pizza

Lock 27 Brewing will hand out a free donut to its first 48 customers on Friday at both of their brewpub locations.

Barnhart said the release of this beer is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

“Every time somebody comes home for the holidays they go to Bill’s Donuts,” Barnhart said. “Now they can go to Bill’s Donuts and enjoy it in beer form as well.”

Bill’s Donut Shop Stout is a limited batch. For more information, visit www.lock27brewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.