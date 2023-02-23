Lock 27 Brewing partners with Colorado brewery to make tiki-style sour

The companies collaborated to make Fruit Whole, an 8.1% mango and dragon fruit cocktail inspired tiki sour. According to Lock 27 Brewing’s website, Fruit Hole is a dark hazy pink color inspired by industry trends like the Starbucks Pink Drink.

Explore New chapter could begin for former Oregon District bar space

“This Berliner Weisse is made with over 420 pounds of whole mango puree from Lock 27 Brewing’s favorite fruit supplier, and 86 pounds of whole dragon fruit puree shipped from New Belgium in Colorado,” the website said. “A pinch of Saigon cinnamon added, which is naturally sweet, round out the sweet and sour of this luau themed cocktail sour.

Fruit Hole will make its debut at the Lock 27′s downtown Dayton Brewpub, located at 329 E. First St. on Saturday, Feb. 25 during its release party. Doors open at 1 p.m. to kick off the can release followed by a luau-inspired plate-lunch style buffet starting at 2 p.m. There will also be live music, brewhouse tours and a tap takeover from New Belgium.

Fruit Hole will hit the distribution market on Thursday, March 2. For more information, visit www.lock27brewing.com/fruit-hole or the brewery’s Facebook page.