Long-awaited Dayton Beer Company rooftop space opens tomorrow

The Dayton Beer Company, located at 41 Madison St. in downtown Dayton, announced its brand new, rooftop patio is officially open for good starting Tuesday, May 4.

According to a DBC Facebook post, customers will be able to get a beer up on the rooftop while “enjoying the sunshine and awesome views.” The rooftop patio is not pet-friendly. However, DBC’s original patio and beer garden are pet-friendly.