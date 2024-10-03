MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Animal Resource Center needs items for dogs

“We are committed to serving our community and its pets, ensuring that owners are successful in responsible pet ownership,” said ARC Director Amy Bohardt. “Whether one of our officers picks up a dog out in the field or an owner comes to us needing assistance with their pet, it’s our mission to provide them with the care and compassion they need.”

The ARC relies on adopters, fosters and volunteers to continue its lifesaving work. In addition to this help, the organization is always accepting donations to help the dogs in their care as well as those out in the community.

Here’s what they need:

Animal crates

Carriers

Dog houses

Dog and cat food (dry and canned)

Blankets for animals

Towels for animals

Bedding for animals

Dog treats

Dog-safe fruits (fresh or baby food)

Large, durable dog toys

Bleach

Disinfectant wipes

Paper towels

Collars

Leashes and slip leads

Plain hot dogs

Peanut butter (xylitol free)

If you would like to donate, please drop-off items during open hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays at 6790 Webster St., Dayton.

You can also visit the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center’s website for a full list of accepted donations and a link to their Amazon wish list at mcanimals.org/get-involved.

Can your organization use hangers?

A “Make a Difference” reader recently wrote to ask for a charity in our area that might be able to use hangers.

“I have metal hangers, and plastic hangers that are all plastic and some that are plastic and with metal hooks for hanging,” she said. “The metal hangers are not the wire kind but are thicker metal. I really hate to throw them away if there’s any possibility that they might be needed.”

Let me hear from you if you’d like to take advantage of her offer.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed