Make a Difference: How to help Toys for Tots brighten up a child’s Christmas

Schmitt’s company has been involved with the project since 2001 when they were approached by a Toys for Tots representative and immediately embraced their mission. Collection sites are located at all of their locations, as well as dozens of businesses throughout the area.

How this year was different

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Marines didn’t wait until this Christmas drive to be of help this year, explains Ted “Migs” Silvester, the retired Marine colonel who serves as vice president of marketing and development for the Toys For Tots Foundation. “In an effort to provide immediate relief and assistance, Toys for Tots partnered with Good360, who helped distribute two million toys, games, books to families in need in the spring and early summer.”

Outside of the holidays, Silvester says, Toys for Tots does not have its distribution network available. “What we did have was a large inventory of new toys, games and books donated to us by our generous partners,” he says. “Normally, this inventory would be distributed to children in need during the upcoming holiday season, but given the current crisis, we decided to distribute these toys with the help of Good360 to communities throughout the U.S. to families with children in need during the pandemic.”

Silvester says the toys, books, and games offer many benefits during this extraordinary time of need. "They help to fight boredom, relieve anxiety in children, facilitate a return to normalcy, and can even contribute to the educational development of our nation’s children, especially while they are out of school. "

To compound an already two million toy deficit, they anticipate local toy collections will be negatively impacted during the holiday season due to the pandemic. “We also anticipate a significant increase in families with children seeking assistance from Toys for Tots.”

How you can help

Toys, games, plush toys and books are needed for all age groups including teenagers. They should be unwrapped and must be new.

They can be dropped off at a number of locations through Dec. 9. Hours for drop off will vary with the locations.

Find more about the local campaign and drop-off points by visiting www.toysfortots.org.

