Make a game plan to explore Dayton’s April First Friday event

April’s First Friday event, happening this Friday, April 2, beginning at 5 p.m., will feature shopping, dining and drinks, local arts and, of course, small businesses of downtown Dayton.

“As a reminder to the community: The State of Ohio has lifted the curfew on local businesses, but the health and safety of staff and patrons continues to be the top priority for downtown business owners, managers and workers,” stated a Downtown Dayton Partnership press release. “With the current state of the virus in our community, businesses continue to follow socially-distanced protocols and expand their ‘from afar’ options that include delivery and takeout.”