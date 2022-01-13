Mamma DiSalvo’s extends indoor dining closure, carryout remains open

Fans of Dayton’s reigning “Best Italian Restaurant” will need to wait a little longer to dine inside the restaurant but can still get food to-go.
Mamma DiSalvo’s at 1375 E. Stroop Rd. in Kettering was scheduled to reopen Jan. 12 after some planned time off from Jan. 1 through 11. However, due to several employees having COVID, the restaurant announced it would be unable to reopen the dining room.
The full menu is available for curbside and carryout this week, today, Jan. 13, through Sun., Jan. 16 starting at 4 p.m. each day.
According to a Mamma DiSalvo’s spokesperson, the restaurant hopes to reopen next week, though those plans are still tentative depending on the health of the staff. Mamma’s is open weekly Wednesday through Sunday.
The indoor dining closure will not impact the DiSalvo’s Deli & Italian Store next door at 1383 E. Stroop Rd.
