Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mamma DiSalvo’s extends indoor dining closure, carryout remains open

ajc.com

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

Fans of Dayton’s reigning “Best Italian Restaurant” will need to wait a little longer to dine inside the restaurant but can still get food to-go.

Mamma DiSalvo’s at 1375 E. Stroop Rd. in Kettering was scheduled to reopen Jan. 12 after some planned time off from Jan. 1 through 11. However, due to several employees having COVID, the restaurant announced it would be unable to reopen the dining room.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: New Distillery Trail launches one hour from Dayton

The full menu is available for curbside and carryout this week, today, Jan. 13, through Sun., Jan. 16 starting at 4 p.m. each day.

According to a Mamma DiSalvo’s spokesperson, the restaurant hopes to reopen next week, though those plans are still tentative depending on the health of the staff. Mamma’s is open weekly Wednesday through Sunday.

The indoor dining closure will not impact the DiSalvo’s Deli & Italian Store next door at 1383 E. Stroop Rd.

In Other News
1
See ‘Hamilton’ for $10: Ticket lottery begins this weekend
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: New Distillery Trail launches one hour from Dayton
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 31, Dayton native praised as ‘nearly...
4
Barnes & Noble near Dayton Mall to permanently close
5
Birthday bash: Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrating 153 years with special...

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top