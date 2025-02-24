Mardi Gras Threauxdown brings soul of New Orleans to Dayton

Phil’s Big Azz Brass Band will kick things off with a second line parade down Fifth St. at 6 p.m. Doors for the Threauxdown open at 6:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

Guests are invited to come as they are, to dress up and get into the mindset to be part of the celebration. Costumes of all types—gaudy purples and greens, masks, simple beaded necklaces or inflatable T-Rex suits—are encouraged.

The band, with Denson and drummer Josh Johnson holding down the rhythm section, covers all genres and staples of New Orleans music: the 1920s to the present, Louis Armstrong to Galactic.

This year’s core members also include Eric Henry, Rich Reuter, Reece Murray, Doug Lane, Danny Sauers, Sean Finnigan and Scott Houchens.

“New Orleans has its own style,” Denson said. “If you ain’t feeling it, you ain’t playing it right. There’s this certain grease to it, the way it sits in the pocket. The bass sits with the drums, and then the horns do their thing. And it has this raw, edgy, authentic, soulful feeling to it. We could go there and play New Orleans music, but to get the vibe right is the thing.”

When he came up with the idea, Denson went on a reconnaissance mission to Bourbon Street to get a feel for NOLA culture: the people, the smells and the music. He says the group takes it to heart, to make it as authentic an experience as it can—once wafting traditional Louisiana food throughout the room with a fan.

The pre-show parade, which takes the horns and drums to the streets, has been a staple at Threauxdown since the early days.

“Just to see how many people are coming out of a bar or business, just smiling… it brings a lot of joy to people who have nothing to do with it, to a lot of people around downtown Dayton,” Denson said, of the parades.

Last year, the Mardi Gras Threauxdown was a notable spectacle, with a bevy of special guests and a mid-set burlesque show. This year, the vibes—while still very much based around the last hoorah and excess of Fat Tuesday—will be much more intimate.

“We’re just going to pick the funnest, funkiest songs that we have done over the last five, six years and just throw down,” Denson said. “It started being about the music, we’re going to keep it about the music.”

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Mardi Gras Threauxdown

When: 6 p.m., March 1

Where: Oregon Express, 336 E. 5th St., Dayton

Cost: $20 adv., $25 door