MetroParks offers volunteer opportunities on Earth Day 2024

By Alex Cutler
2 minutes ago
Hundreds of volunteers will be at 16 MetroParks locations in Montgomery County on Earth Day this year as they complete dozens of projects, from tree-plantings to removing invasive species, garden maintenance and more.

The 36th annual Adopt-A-Park event takes place from 9 a.m.-noon April 20 and is to honor the natural beauty of the region by cleaning up the local waterways and parks. Volunteers vary in age, background and accessibility levels.

Litter pickup is another activity happening during the Earth Day event. To show its appreciation, MetroParks will be providing volunteers with a snack and a gift.

“It’s the perfect occasion for folks to welcome spring by spending a day outdoors with their friends or family giving back to the environment,” said Jenny Hymans, MetroParks volunteer services manager. “Volunteers are critical to helping MetroParks meet its mission to protect the region’s natural heritage and provide outdoor experiences that inspire a personal connection with nature.”

Those interested in this event may sign up to volunteer at metroparks.org. The organization recommends that large groups register early so there is enough space at all locations.

How to go

What: Adopt-A-Park event

Where: Various Five Rivers MetroParks locations

When: 9 a.m.- noon April 20

More info: metroparks.org

