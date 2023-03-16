Miamisburg restaurant giving back to local organization for Women’s History Month

A Miamisburg restaurant is giving back to a local organization who helps mothers struggling with addiction in honor of Women’s History Month.
More Than A Apron LLC is giving five percent of their sales now through Friday, March 24, in addition to monetary donations, to A Fair Life Home, said owner Darion Lewis.
“Everybody doesn’t have the same opportunity as everybody else.” said Lewis. “Some people don’t have cars, jobs, houses, food, anything like that. I’m just blessed to have the resources to give back to people.”
According to its website, A Fair Life Home has a mission “to provide a safe, judgment free home where we can help mothers reimagine their life in a more fulfilling and lasting way, and assure them they have the power to choose their story.”
The organization offers support to individuals through their sobriety journey.
“I’m put in a position to give back,” added Lewis. “Without the support of everybody else I wouldn’t be able to do that.”
More Than A Apron LLC also has a barrel set up in the restaurant collecting non-perishable items for a food drive hosted by the Ohio Chapter of the Bearded Rebellion Beard Club.
As summer is approaching, Lewis said customers can expect outdoor seating and performances. He said he is working on obtaining a liquor license and is planning to partner with Zs Lemonade Stand to have fresh lemonade at the restaurant.
More Than A Apron LLC is located at 1015 S. Main St. in Miamisburg. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
