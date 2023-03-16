Miamisburg restaurant giving back to local organization for Women’s History Month

“I’m put in a position to give back,” added Lewis. “Without the support of everybody else I wouldn’t be able to do that.”

More Than A Apron LLC also has a barrel set up in the restaurant collecting non-perishable items for a food drive hosted by the Ohio Chapter of the Bearded Rebellion Beard Club.

As summer is approaching, Lewis said customers can expect outdoor seating and performances. He said he is working on obtaining a liquor license and is planning to partner with Zs Lemonade Stand to have fresh lemonade at the restaurant.

More Than A Apron LLC is located at 1015 S. Main St. in Miamisburg. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.