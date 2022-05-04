Miamisburg’s Hamburger Wagon receives national attention

A popular food cart right here in the Miami Valley is getting national attention as one of five burger joints still serving fresh, original, American hamburgers in the United States.
CNN Travel featured the Hamburger Wagon, usually parked at 12 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg, in its latest article, “How the hamburger became an American staple -- and where to get classic burgers today.”
The Hamburger Wagon has been serving up crispy sliders topped with giant pickle slices since 1913.
“The Hamburger Wagon was initially created to provide food for refugees of the Great Flood in Miamisburg,” according to its website. “Once floodwaters receded, residents asked for more Hamburger Wagon sliders, and it has been one of the city’s mainstay eating experiences ever since,” the article said.
Over a century later, the ingredients, condiments or preparation of the burgers has not changed.
“Employees have been hauling this mobile restaurant for well over a century. Like many of the longest-serving burger joints in the country, Hamburger Wagon’s menu is no-nonsense; either a single or double, served with pickle, onion, salt and pepper,” the article adds.
The article continues, ““No stinkin’ cheese or sloppy sauces!” is slapped right at the center of the menu. If you’re planning to make your way to the Hamburger Wagon, make sure to bring cash.”
Other burger joints featured in the article include:
- Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut
- White Manna in Hackensack, New Jersey
- Powers Hamburgers in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Cozy Inn in Salina, Kansas
The Hamburger Wagon is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
