Miamisburg’s Hamburger Wagon receives national attention

Over a century later, the ingredients, condiments or preparation of the burgers has not changed.

“Employees have been hauling this mobile restaurant for well over a century. Like many of the longest-serving burger joints in the country, Hamburger Wagon’s menu is no-nonsense; either a single or double, served with pickle, onion, salt and pepper,” the article adds.

The article continues, ““No stinkin’ cheese or sloppy sauces!” is slapped right at the center of the menu. If you’re planning to make your way to the Hamburger Wagon, make sure to bring cash.”

Other burger joints featured in the article include:

- Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut

- White Manna in Hackensack, New Jersey

- Powers Hamburgers in Fort Wayne, Indiana

- Cozy Inn in Salina, Kansas

The Hamburger Wagon is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.