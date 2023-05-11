Mic’s Restaurant closed temporarily this week, permanent closure to come

Explore Piqua candy shop owners to open new business featuring rolled ice cream

Downey confirmed, after 35 years, he does have plans to permanently close the restaurant, located at 2384 Mechanicsburg Road, at the end of June.

Mic’s Restaurant first opened in 1988 on Mitchell Boulevard. After 17 years at that location, Downey moved the restaurant to its current location. Mic’s Restaurant is known for its freshly housemade Italian specialties. Over the years, customer favorites have included the lunch and dinner specials, and daily soup options.