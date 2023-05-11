Mic’s Restaurant closed temporarily this week, permanent closure to come

BreakingNews
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail in Dayton
What to Know
By Natalie Jones
13 minutes ago
After 35 years, Springfield business plans to shut down at the end of June.

Mic’s Restaurant, an Italian restaurant with over three decades of experience serving the Springfield community, is closed this week due to a death in the family of one of the employees, owner Mike Downey confirmed.

“Family comes first,” he said.

Due to the death this week, he said he is not sure when they will reopen next week because they are short staffed.

Downey confirmed, after 35 years, he does have plans to permanently close the restaurant, located at 2384 Mechanicsburg Road, at the end of June.

Mic’s Restaurant first opened in 1988 on Mitchell Boulevard. After 17 years at that location, Downey moved the restaurant to its current location. Mic’s Restaurant is known for its freshly housemade Italian specialties. Over the years, customer favorites have included the lunch and dinner specials, and daily soup options.

