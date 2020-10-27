Mischievous ghost makes herself known at Dayton restaurant

Sluzas reportedly told Woodyard that several of her employees were freaked out after seeing a girl with long black hair in the attic window.

Music has mysteriously turned on in the restaurant, plates have crashed to the floor and people have reported hearing strange laughter and “sweet singing,” Woodyard wrote in her book.

Sluzas told Woodyard she learned the identity of the spirit when she bumped into Rose Losko, one of Sig Ksiezopolski’s daughters.

According to the book, Sluzas said the ghost was Losko’s sister Genevieve “Chickee” Ksiezopolski, who died in 1983.

The Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering, 1400 Valley St., is a Dayton institution specializing in homemade Eastern European cuisine. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Chickee reportedly loved her father’s old store as a child and spent most of her time in the attic.

Joe Castellano, the current owner of Amber Rose, said he’s heard footsteps and knockings and customers have reported seeing people in the bathroom mirror but when they turned around and no one was there.

Objects have been known to fall off shelves and move around the restaurant.

One Sunday when the restaurant was closed, the alarm went off. When Castellano arrived with police to check it out, he found a brew basket from the iced tea maker in the middle of the floor.

“Maybe Chickee was lonely that Sunday and wanted some company,” he said.