More acts announced for the Rose

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs will bring his “Out of the Blues Tour” to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Scaggs, born in Canton, Ohio, rose to fame with influential ‘70s albums such as “Moments,” “Slow Dancer” and “Silk Degrees” among others. Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year, “Silk Degrees” particularly featured such hits as “It’s Over,” “Lido Shuffle” and “Lowdown.”
The Robert Cray Band will open the show, which begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$76. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.
