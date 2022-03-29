More acts announced for the Rose

Scaggs, born in Canton, Ohio, rose to fame with influential ‘70s albums such as “Moments,” “Slow Dancer” and “Silk Degrees” among others. Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year, “Silk Degrees” particularly featured such hits as “It’s Over,” “Lido Shuffle” and “Lowdown.”

The Robert Cray Band will open the show, which begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.