Nathan’s Famous to open 100 locations with Ghost Kitchens, many in Walmart stores

“We are thrilled to partner with Nathan’s Famous, an iconic brand synonymous with American tradition and the flavor of New York,” said George Kottas, founder and CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands in a relase. “As we continue to grow and reinvent the restaurant industry with our unique restaurant concept, we take pride in helping iconic brands scale to reach and serve more customers, allowing customizations and combinations with other brands, all in the convenience of one order.”

For fans in the US, they will be able to order Nathan’s menu items such as the brand’s world-famous hot dogs and crinkle cut fries, the NY Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, as well as the brands new line of premium burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, as well as the Wings of New York wings and tenders a la carte, wings and French fry combos and Harlem-style chicken and waffles. Canadian consumers will now have a sampling of Nathan’s Famous menu at their fingertips.