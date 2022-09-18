National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area

Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top.
Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:
Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $1 or more. Account registration is required and one free cheeseburger is available per account.
For more information, visit www.bk.com/rewards/offers.
Dairy Queen - Guests can enjoy $1 off any of the restaurant’s five Signature Stackburgers with the DQ app. This deal excludes combo meals. The five Signature Stackburgers include the FlameThrower, Loaded A.1., Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe, Two Cheese Deluxe and the Original Cheeseburger.
To download the app, visit www.dairyqueen.com/en-us/app.
McDonald’s - Participating McDonald’s restaurant are offering a free Double Cheeseburger with a $1 minimum purchase through the restaurant’s app. The offer is valid one time on Sunday.
To download the app, visit www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/download-app.html.
Smashburger - Celebrate at Smashburger with a buy one burger or sandwich and get one free deal. Customers can use code “BOGO22″ at checkout to get a free Single or Double Build.
For more information, visit www.smashburger.com/deals.
Wendy’s - Participating Wendy’s restaurants are offering a free Dave’s Single through Sept. 21. The offer is available in the Wendy’s app. The offer is not valid with any other offer or as part of a combo meal.
To download the app, visit www.wendys.com/wendys-app.
Please Note: This is not a comprehensive list of National Cheeseburger Day deals in the Dayton area.
About the Author