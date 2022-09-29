BreakingNews
Blood, platelet donors sought as Hurricane Ian hits Florida, southeast US
National Coffee Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Today, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day! ☕ Start your morning off right with a free or discounted cup of joe.

Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:

Coffee Hub - Guests can enjoy a small drip coffee for $1 on Thursday. This offer is available at all Coffee Hub locations.

For more information about the coffee shop, visit www.coffeehubohio.com.

Duck Donuts - If you want a drink with your donut, today is your lucky day! Customers can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with a donut purchase. Use code COFFEEDAY when ordering.

To order online, visit www.order.duckdonuts.com.

Dunkin’ - DD Perk Members can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase in honor of National Coffee Day, according to www.delish.com.

To become a member, visit www.dunkindonuts.com/en/dd-perks.

ExploreDayton area coffee shops feature fall menus offering pumpkin, lumberjack, apple-inspired drinks

Reza’s - This Beavercreek coffee shop is celebrating by offering customers a free 16-ounce drip coffee.

For more information about Reza’s, visit the shop’s Facebook page.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees - Customers can get a free 12-ounce cup of brewed coffee with every bag of coffee purchased.

To find a Winans location near you, visit www.winanscandies.com/locations.

International Coffee Day will be celebrated just two days later on Saturday, Oct. 1. Ghostlight Coffee will be celebrating with their “mostly annual” Lumberjack Fest in the parking lot of their Wayne Avenue location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This festival celebrates the customer favorite Lumberjack Latte that features flavors of maple, cinnamon and smoked sea salt. Customers can expect flapjacks, lattes, coffee, local vendors, games, music and a best dressed lumberjack contest.

For more information about Ghostlight Coffee, visit the coffee shop’s Facebook page.

Please Note: This is not a comprehensive list of National Coffee Day deals in the Dayton area. If you would like your deal added to this list, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

