National Dessert Day: Celebrate by preparing for the 10-day Sweet Treats Festival

The creator of the first-ever Big Chill Ice Cream Fest this summer is about to sweeten up fall.
Today, Oct. 14, is National Dessert Day, and what better way to celebrate than signing up for the Sweet Treats Festival happening across Dayton. The self-guided tour begins tomorrow, Oct. 15, and continues through Oct. 24.
Tickets are on sale now for $25 an includes one sweet treat from each of the participating businesses during any of their regular business hours during the festival. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the hosting non-profit, Planned2Give.
Tickets can be purchased online at planned2give.networkforgood.com or in-person at Graeter’s Ice Cream at 2412 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood on Friday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Sweet Treats festival on tour will benefit Sophie’s Companions For Veterans,” according to the Planned2Give website. “Within this program we pull rescues to be trained as a companion or a service dog for a Veteran that suffers from PTSD or other disabilities that hinder their everyday life. The results have been amazing to witness through connecting the lives of a rescue and Veteran.”
Confirmed Sweet Treats Festival Participants include:
- Bun Bros Coneyland
- Cake, Hope and Love
- Edible Arrangements
- Graeter’s Ice Cream - Oakwood
- Jubie’s Creamery
- Neighborhood Nest- GF and Keto treats
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Salt Block Biscuit Company
- Say Yes Cakes
- Spoonful
- The Cakery
- The Cookieologist