National French Fry Day: Where to get the best fries in Dayton

The burger chain has freshly made boardwalk-style fries that customers can dress up with Cajun spices for a little kick. These fresh-cut fries are cooked twice to create a crispy outside and soft inside.

Five Guys has several locations in the Dayton area.

For more information or to find a local restaurant location, visit www.fiveguys.com.

2. PENN STATION 🍟

Combined Shape Caption The sandwich shop features fresh-cut fries made from Idaho potatoes. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The sandwich shop features fresh-cut fries made from Idaho potatoes. CONTRIBUTED

The sandwich shop features fresh-cut fries made from Idaho potatoes. The fries are similar to Five Guys fries where the skin is still on.

Penn Station has several locations in the Dayton area.

For more information or to find a local restaurant location, visit www.penn-station.com.

3. LOOSE ENDS BREWING COMPANY 🍟

Combined Shape Caption The brewery has fresh-cut fries that are double fried and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The brewery has fresh-cut fries that are double fried and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The brewery has fresh-cut fries that are double fried and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Customers can also orders seasoned fries with Hatch Chili or Parmesan Truffle seasonings.

Loose Ends Brewing Company is located at 890 S. Main Street in Centerville.

For more information, visit www.looseendsbrewing.com.