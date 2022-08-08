National Frozen Custard Day: Celebrate with a free mini sundae at Freddy’s

Today is National Frozen Custard Day! 🍦
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating by offering a free single-topping mini sundae to its app users who have signed up for the restaurant’s rewards program.
The free mini sundae offer will be available in the offers section of the Freddy’s app starting Monday, Aug. 8 and expiring Sunday, Aug. 14. No purchase is necessary.
Freddy’s says each sundae redeemed will support the Kids in Need Foundation. The foundation partners with teachers and students in under-resourced schools to provide supplies needed to succeed.
Freddy’s is located at 5501 Wilmington Pike, Centerville.
For more information about the National Frozen Custard Day offer, visit www.freddys.com/nfcd-2022.
About the Author