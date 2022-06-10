BreakingNews
Oregon District's 416 Diner closes
NATIONAL ICED TEA DAY: McAlister’s Deli launches new ice cream

McAlister’s Deli partners with Creamalicious to launch sweet tea ice cream in celebration of National Iced Tea Day.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
51 minutes ago

If you’re a fan of iced tea, get ready for this sweet treat!

McAlister’s Deli is celebrating National Iced Tea Day, June 10, by partnering with Creamalicious to launch a sweet tea ice cream.

“We’re thrilled to put such a fun twist on our most iconic menu item and allow fans the opportunity to experience their favorite Sweet Tea in a new way,” Courtney Bufford, executive chef at McAlister’s Deli said. “With Creamalicious being known for transforming blissful Southern recipes into ice cream, we knew they were the perfect partner to collaborate on a unique confection out of our Famous Sweet Tea.”

The limited-edition pint is a blend of McAlister’s Deli’s Famous Sweet Tea with Sugar Cookie and Lemon Swirls. Starting today through June 12, customers can purchase a pint of sweet tea ice cream for $7.99 at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

“Creamalicious was born out of honoring traditional dessert recipes passed down for generations and churned to take people deep into the heart of the South where ice cream means connecting with loved ones over a spoonful of goodness,” Creamalicious owner and executive chef Liz Rogers said. “McAlister’s Deli captures the essence of genuine hospitality, so we’re excited our Sweet Tea Ice Cream will be an extension of the authentic nature both brands embody.”

The sweet tea ice cream is available at McAlister’s Deli’s locations in Beavercreek, Dayton, Mason, West Chester and Cincinnati. Pints will also be sold on Creamalicious’ website.

The ice cream creation kicks off McAlister’s Deli’s annual Sweet Sips Tea Fest, which celebrates the brand’s Famous Sweet Tea. McAlister’s Deli’s annual Free Tea Day will return on Thursday, July 21.

For more information about McAlister’s Deli’s, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

