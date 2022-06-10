NATIONAL ICED TEA DAY: McAlister’s Deli launches new ice cream

If you’re a fan of iced tea, get ready for this sweet treat!
McAlister’s Deli is celebrating National Iced Tea Day, June 10, by partnering with Creamalicious to launch a sweet tea ice cream.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“We’re thrilled to put such a fun twist on our most iconic menu item and allow fans the opportunity to experience their favorite Sweet Tea in a new way,” Courtney Bufford, executive chef at McAlister’s Deli said. “With Creamalicious being known for transforming blissful Southern recipes into ice cream, we knew they were the perfect partner to collaborate on a unique confection out of our Famous Sweet Tea.”
The limited-edition pint is a blend of McAlister’s Deli’s Famous Sweet Tea with Sugar Cookie and Lemon Swirls. Starting today through June 12, customers can purchase a pint of sweet tea ice cream for $7.99 at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.
“Creamalicious was born out of honoring traditional dessert recipes passed down for generations and churned to take people deep into the heart of the South where ice cream means connecting with loved ones over a spoonful of goodness,” Creamalicious owner and executive chef Liz Rogers said. “McAlister’s Deli captures the essence of genuine hospitality, so we’re excited our Sweet Tea Ice Cream will be an extension of the authentic nature both brands embody.”
The sweet tea ice cream is available at McAlister’s Deli’s locations in Beavercreek, Dayton, Mason, West Chester and Cincinnati. Pints will also be sold on Creamalicious’ website.
The ice cream creation kicks off McAlister’s Deli’s annual Sweet Sips Tea Fest, which celebrates the brand’s Famous Sweet Tea. McAlister’s Deli’s annual Free Tea Day will return on Thursday, July 21.
For more information about McAlister’s Deli’s, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com.
About the Author