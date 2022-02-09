NATIONAL PIZZA DAY: Celebrate with the Best of Dayton winners

Daytonians take their pizza seriously, especially on official pizza holidays like today.
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate than devouring the city’s best of the best. The 2021 Best of Dayton contest featured two pizza categories: “Best Pizza Restaurant” and “Best Square-Cut Pizza.” Our readers weighed-in, and two pizzerias placed in both contests.
Drumroll please…
2021 Best Pizza Restaurant winners
🍕First place: Marion’s Piazza
-Connect: marionspiazza.com
🍕Second place: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
-812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton
-440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
-Connect: oldscratchpizza.com
Credit: FILE
Credit: FILE
🍕Third place: Joe’s Pizzeria
-4313 Airway Rd., Dayton
-Connect: 937-253-8154 | joes-pizzadayton.com
🍕Honorable mention: Pizza Bandit
-700 E 4th St., Dayton
-Connect: iampizzabandit.com/
2021 Best Square-Cut Pizza winners
🍕First place: Marion’s Piazza
-Connect: marionspiazza.com
🍕Second place: Joe’s Pizzeria
-4313 Airway Rd., Dayton
-Connect: 937-253-8154 | joes-pizzadayton.com
🍕Third place: Cassano’s Pizza King
-Connect: cassanos.com
Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive
Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive
