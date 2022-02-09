Hamburger icon
NATIONAL PIZZA DAY: Celebrate with the Best of Dayton winners

Joe's Pizzeria in Dayton. (Source: Facebook)



What to Know
By Sarah Franks
53 minutes ago

Daytonians take their pizza seriously, especially on official pizza holidays like today.

Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate than devouring the city’s best of the best. The 2021 Best of Dayton contest featured two pizza categories: “Best Pizza Restaurant” and “Best Square-Cut Pizza.” Our readers weighed-in, and two pizzerias placed in both contests.

Drumroll please

2021 Best Pizza Restaurant winners

🍕First place: Marion’s Piazza

-8 area locations

-Connect: marionspiazza.com

Marion's Piazza off Shroyer Road in Dayton opened June 1, 2020.





🍕Second place: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

-812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton

-440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

-Connect: oldscratchpizza.com

Old Scratch Pizza. FILE













🍕Third place: Joe’s Pizzeria

-4313 Airway Rd., Dayton

-Connect: 937-253-8154 | joes-pizzadayton.com

Joe's Pizzeria has been a family-owned, Dayton classic since 1959. DDN ARCHIVE





🍕Honorable mention: Pizza Bandit

-700 E 4th St., Dayton

-Connect: iampizzabandit.com/

2021 Best Square-Cut Pizza winners

🍕First place: Marion’s Piazza





What Makes Marion's Super Cheese Pizza so super





🍕Second place: Joe’s Pizzeria











🍕Third place: Cassano’s Pizza King

-20 area locations

-Connect: cassanos.com

Vic Cassano gives final approval during a tasting in July 1971. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE













