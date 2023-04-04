New deli to now open at former Lee’s Chicken restaurant on Far Hills

There have been multiple changes recently on that block of Far Hills, which is also Ohio 48. The Tim Hortons restaurant that used to sit immediately south of Lee’s was demolished, and that land is now part of ongoing construction of a United Dairy Farmers store at the corner of Whipp and Far Hills. That UDF is set to open this summer.

All The Best Delicatessen previously submitted plans to the township to open on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail in a building that previously housed a Masonic temple.

Township officials told Dayton.com they were unsure of the reasoning behind the decision to change locations, but from their understanding projected construction costs were high on the building side.

Dayton.com has reached out to the applicant on the zoning application for more information on the delicatessen.