Audio showroom, UDF under construction on busy stretch of Far Hills

“By allowing people to come in that are building a home or renovating a lower level or something along those lines ... they can relate to what’s going on in their own home,” he said. “We do an awful lot of things beyond the hi-fi audio and home theater kinds of things that people tend to think of us.

The new building is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design on a single-story building with a basement walkout, Hanson said.

“We’ve got huge windows toward the back and that’ll all be looking out into the woods,” he said. “It’ll really create a great environment for someone that’s actually in the showroom itself.”

The new location’s first level will feature primarily hi-fi audio-type products and a variety of listening rooms and theater rooms. All of the facility’s smart home technology will be highlighted in a variety of other rooms

Hanson Audio Video hopes to open the new location in June or earlier, if possible, said Hanson, whose son, Troy, is Hanson Audio Video’s founder and president.

About 400 yards down the road, United Dairy Farmers continues to construct a new location on the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road. It began purchasing properties there almost nine years ago.

The storefront, which will feature a fueling station and outdoor seating, is being developed on two acres involving three parcels of undeveloped land previously developed as standalone commercial lots, including a Pizza Hut, a Tim Hortons and a Sunoco gas station that closed in 2014.

The site represents an approximately $8 million investment, Tim Kling, UDF’s director of real estate, previously said.

The storefront will open in summer 2023, Kling said. It will generate between 25 to 30 full- and part-time positions, he said.