NEW DETAILS: Third Perk coffee shop to reopen in new location in downtown Dayton

“I have loved that space for a while," Third Perk founder and owner Juanita Darden said in an interview this morning, Sept. 30. “I actually popped in last year as the owner was restoring the beautiful hardwood floors. I feel like I’m now sitting in the core of the city."

The coffee shop, restaurant and wine bar previously operated at 46 W. Fifth St., but shut its doors on Feb. 24, in part because Darden was facing carpal-tunnel surgery, Darden said at the time. The temporary closure would allow Darden to “refocus, retool and re-launch,” she told this news outlet.