NEW DETAILS: Third Perk coffee shop to reopen in new location in downtown Dayton

Build-out is underway for Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar at 146 E. Third St. in the Fire Blocks District of downtown Dayton, where the relocated coffee shop will unveil some new amenities, including outdoor seating, when it opens later this fall.
“I have loved that space for a while," Third Perk founder and owner Juanita Darden said in an interview this morning, Sept. 30. “I actually popped in last year as the owner was restoring the beautiful hardwood floors. I feel like I’m now sitting in the core of the city."
The coffee shop, restaurant and wine bar previously operated at 46 W. Fifth St., but shut its doors on Feb. 24, in part because Darden was facing carpal-tunnel surgery, Darden said at the time. The temporary closure would allow Darden to “refocus, retool and re-launch,” she told this news outlet.
That re-launch will occur in the Fire Blocks District in the 100 block of East Third Street that earlier this month added Salt Block Biscuit Company and which will soon be home to a new full-service restaurant, Jollity, and a new bar, Bozack’s Lounge.
Darden opened Third Perk five years ago. She also operates a Third Perk Express express location at the Dayton Mall, and is on track to open another express location in the Gem City Market, Darden said this morning.
“If all the stars align, we will open (the downtown Dayton location) before October rolls into November,” Darden said.
The new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar will be “COVID-safe” and will offer “the same great menu,” including sandwiches and chili, as her shop at Fifth and Ludlow, Darden said in an interview she posted to Facebook.
For more information and to monitor the new shop’s progress, go to www.facebook.com/ThirdPerk.