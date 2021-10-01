dayton-daily-news logo
New downtown Dayton shop opens near sister restaurant

Gems Boutique is an independent store in downtown Dayton that showcases local fashion designers. KAITLIN SCHROEDER
Business
By Kaitlin Schroeder
35 minutes ago
Gems Boutique seen as place for local fashion designers to be showcased.

A new boutique is open in downtown Dayton, featuring men’s and women’s fashion and local designers.

Gems Boutique, at 516 E. Third St. in the Cannery building, celebrated its grand opening Friday minutes after its sister business Agnes All Natural Grill cut the ribbon at 416 E. Third St. in the old Wympee building.

The Dayton Daily News previously announced Agnes had a soft opening and was serving up its specialty of Caribbean cuisine. Agnes owner Jose Estremera also helped open Gems Boutique with Christien Armstrong.

“We love the fact that we’re just down the street from each other,” Armstrong said.

Gems Boutique is open 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Some of the brands Gems Boutique exclusively carriers include Gems, Energy Clothing Co., OutWork Everybody, Aerion’s Closet, Hustle Provide Repeat, and Christo Originals.

Estremera said many designers don’t have the money to launch a store of their own, and Gems is a place for local designers to be showcased.

“What we did when we created Gems was that we created it for the independent local designers to come in here,” he said.

Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw was among public officials at the ribbon cutting and said he knows how difficult it can be to run a business. He thanked the business owners for investing in the city.

“I appreciate you for taking the risk and look forward to shopping here and seeing you very successful in our community,” Shaw said.

