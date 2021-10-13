New Dunkin’ Halloween drink is one for the peanut butter lovers

The café franchise with more than 12,000 stores nationwide said its new drink is creamy and has the flavors of Halloween’s favorite candy, the peanut butter cup, and is paired with layers of “bone-chillingly bold Dunkin’ espresso.”

“Halloween is always a fearfully fun holiday at Dunkin’,” said Anh-Dao Kefor, Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin’. “This year we are going all-in for the occasion, celebrating our Halloween enthusiasts with not only the sweetest new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, but also a special scary sweepstakes offering up to $1K per day through a virtual trick-or-treating experience.”