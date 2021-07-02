dayton-daily-news logo
New fest alert! Troll Pub’s first annual DaytonFest kicks off TODAY

Troll Pub is hosting its first annual DaytonFest this weekend on Friday and Saturday. FILE

What to Know | 7 minutes ago
By Sarah Franks

A new, two-day festival debuts this weekend at Troll Pub, and with it, the restaurant’s brand new patio.

The restaurant, located at 216 Wayne Ave. in downtown Dayton, will present DaytonFest on Friday, July 2 at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday, July 3 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wristbands will be sold upon entry for $15 on Friday, $10 on Saturday and $20 for all-weekend wristbands.

“Featuring live music, family friendly activities, charity raffles and so much more, we’ve worked hard to bring a fun & festive summertime showcase of what makes Dayton awesome,” stated a release from Troll Pub.

The festival will feature “food and beverages at multiple points” throughout the event. Attendees will also have a chance to check out Troll Pub’s brand new patio bar that opens for the first time on Friday. The new patio bar doesn’t add additional seating outside, however, it will be permanent and will only close for the cold season, according to Emily Langhardt, director of guest relations at Troll Pub.

Performances are scheduled throughout the weekend, including The Naked Karate Girls on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Party Punch Band on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Troll Pub’s house DJ, TJ Smooth, will host all weekend.

“We’ve partnered with Planned2Give Charities and have some awesome door prizes and raffles happening to benefit all of their amazing outlets,” stated the release. “This is going to be a family friendly, entertainment packed-event with something for everyone, and we’re looking forward to starting a tradition for years to come.”

