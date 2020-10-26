X

New hibachi-style restaurant coming soon in Troy

Megumi Hibachi will be located at 12 S. Dorset Road in Troy. Photo by David Fong

Credit: David Fong

Credit: David Fong

What to Know | 1 hour ago
By Mark Fisher

A new hibachi-style restaurant is gearing up to open in Troy.

Megumi Hibachi will be located at 12 S. Dorset Road. A menu posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page promises “Fresh Hibachi Every Day” with steak, shrimp, chicken and vegetable options. A video posted to the page earlier this month shows the dining room nearly complete.

Megumi Hibachi will be located at 12 S. Dorset Road in Troy. Photo by David Fong

Credit: David Fong

Credit: David Fong

The restaurant has already joined the Troy Chamber of Commerce, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

“If you are a Japanese food enthusiast, this is the place for you,” chamber officials said.

We have reached out to the owners of Megumi Hibachi and will update this story with any new details.

For more information, check out the Megumi Hibachi Facebook page at www.facebook.com/megumitroy. The restaurant’s phone number will be 937-335-7335.

Megumi Hibachi will be located at 12 S. Dorset Road in Troy. Photo by David Fong

Credit: David Fong

Credit: David Fong

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.