BreakingNews
State school board pushes back on Ohio legislature’s attempt to strip its power
X

‘Jeopardy! Masters’ featuring Amy Schneider debuts next month

Credit: Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television

Credit: Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television

What to Know
By
Updated 40 minutes ago

There’s more “Jeopardy!” in store for Dayton native Amy Schneider.

The iconic winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions will be among the fan favorites competing in “Jeopardy! Masters,” a new spin-off debuting Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The competition will also stream on Hulu.

Hosted by Ken Jennings and structured in the style of a Champions League, “Jeopardy! Masters” will feature six super champs: Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Schneider. Buttrey and He memorably competed against Schneider in the Tournament of Champions.

Over the course of three weeks, 10 one-hour episodes will feature two games among different combinations of the six contestants, resulting in a champion who will win a grand prize.

Credit: Tyler Golden

Credit: Tyler Golden

During Season 38 in January 2022, the Chaminade Julienne graduate achieved a record-breaking winning streak that ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Jennings for most consecutive wins, resulted in earnings of $1,382, 800.

Last November, Schneider, 43, returned to the quiz show for the Tournament of Champions, which assembled the top 21 players of the year. The best of seven tournament transpired over the course of six games. At the conclusion of Game 6, she won first place and the top prize of $250,000. She is in fourth place for overall winnings, including tournaments, earning $1,632,800. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Explore10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

In Other News
1
Speakeasy Miso holds soft opening in Troy
2
Market, music and murals at Front Street Art Jam in downtown Dayton
3
Dayton event featuring mimosas, brunch bites to benefit Blue Star...
4
Reflections of Frisch’s Big Boy in Moraine: ‘It will be deeply missed’
5
WORTH THE DRIVE: Step into your favorite Disney animated movies in...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top