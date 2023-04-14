‘Jeopardy! Masters’ featuring Amy Schneider debuts next month

The iconic winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions will be among the fan favorites competing in “Jeopardy! Masters,” a new spin-off debuting Monday, May 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The competition will also stream on Hulu.

Hosted by Ken Jennings and structured in the style of a Champions League, “Jeopardy! Masters” will feature six super champs: Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Schneider. Buttrey and He memorably competed against Schneider in the Tournament of Champions.