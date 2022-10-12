New music from ‘House of the Dragon’ actor has a Dayton connection

British actor Paddy Considine is making his mark as King Viserys on “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s “Games of Thrones” prequel series, but he’s also a huge admirer of Robert Pollard, one of Dayton’s most revered music legends.
As leader of the rock band Riding The Low, Considine recently told The New York Times the band’s latest album features a cameo by Pollard of Guided By Voices. Read the full article here.
In related news, expect Guided By Voices to perform next season at the Schuster Center.
At the 2022 Dayton Region Walk of Fame induction, held today at Sinclair Community College, inductee Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic artistic director and conductor, mentioned the possibility of presenting a DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert featuring fellow inductee Guided By Voices. By the end of the ceremony, a representative for Guided By Voices, who were unable to attend while on tour, confirmed the band’s interest in collaborating. Stay tuned.
