New piercing-only studio opens in Oregon District

“The Oregon District is a second home to both of us,” Diamond-Baker said. “We’ve both been coming down here forever. We wanted something close to home.”

Golden Hour Piercings offers a variety of piercings using implant-grade materials and solid 18K and 14K gold, Hatton said. Piercings cost $45 for one, $75 for two and $100 for three. Some piercings, like microdermals, are a separate piercing fee. Jewelry is an additional cost.

“The only piercings that we don’t do are ones that are deemed unsafe or unethical,” Hatton said. “We also will not perform a piercing on somebody who doesn’t have suitable anatomy.”

She explained that if customers run into that problem, they will work with them to find a piercing that gives them their desired effect.

“I have all of my clients send me as many references as they can as far as jewelry styles are concerned and as far as the look they are going for,” Hatton said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Diamond-Baker said that they first became interested in piercings when they saw emo and scene models with septum piercings and snake bites. They said they always wanted to be a piercer, but now they finally have the opportunity. Diamond-Baker has been an apprentice for about six months.

Hatton said her story is similar to Diamond-Baker’s, but it has a lot to do with her mother. She said that she first had interest in the industry at a young age after going to her mother’s tattoo appointments.

“(My mother) definitely helped me get my foot in the door,” Hatton said.

Hatton has been piercing for nearly five years. In the last year, she said she has traveled throughout the United States, guest piercing at studios.

She added that she really enjoys creating something beautiful and then seeing the look on her client’s face when she is finished.

“We want our clients to have a very personable experience when they come in,” Hatton said. “The entire appointment is about them.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Diamond-Baker said they are looking forward to becoming a staple in the Oregon District.

“I really think that us being something so unique that hasn’t been down here before, I really think that we’re going to draw in people who want to keep coming back,” Diamond-Baker said. “I’m excited for people to know our name and to build our reputation down here.”

Golden Hour Piercings, open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, is a femme, queer and locally-owned, family-friendly piercing studio. Hatton said they are looking for a personal service provider who is interested in renting booth space from them.

The studio is holding a ribbon cutting at noon Friday. This month, guests with a valid student ID can get $10 off a piercing.

For more information about Golden Hour Piercings, located at 411 E. Fifth Street, visit the studio’s Facebook or Instagram pages. Interested clients can call 937-232-3944 to book an appointment.