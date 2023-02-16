New Popeyes restaurant to open on Wilmington Pike

The Gilligan Company has plans to open additional Popeyes restaurant locations in Huber Heights and Xenia.

“We are excited to continue our growth in the Dayton area,” Schuh said. “We will be looking to employ 50-60 Dayton residents for each site.”

Founded in 1972, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has more than 2,700 locations in the United States and worldwide. Popeyes was once a Dayton-area mainstay. It had multiple locations in the region in the early 1980s but those closed and the region went without a Popeyes for several years.

Pat Gilligan, the franchise owner-operator for Popeyes’ southwest Ohio locations, has owned Cincinnati-area Popeyes since 2006. He led the chain’s Miami Valley resurgence, acquiring the Harrison Twp. and Springfield Popeyes locations in 2016. Over the past five years, he has opened new restaurants in locations such as Englewood, Kettering and Springboro.