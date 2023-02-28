New restaurant, bar to open inside Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

Barstool Sportsbook, a new restaurant and bar, is opening inside Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway on Sunday, March 12.
“The new space will include a full service bar, food service, VIP space and be a great addition to our property’s newly launched sports betting product,” a press release from the racino said.
In addition, the space will offer 35 TVs and a 34-foot-wide jumbotron above the bar area.
“This provides a full service restaurant on the gaming floor with the best viewing experience for sporting events in the area,” said Jennifer Woffindale, director of marketing at Hollywood Gaming.
She said the restaurant will feature bar food including burgers, pizza, tacos, sandwiches and more.
Barstool Sportsbook is joining four other dining venues at the racino: Skybox Sports Bar, Take 2 Grill, Wahlburgers and Zombie Dogz.
A ribbon cutting is planned for Friday, March 10 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., but the space will not open to the public until Sunday, March 12 at noon. For more information about Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, visit www2.hollywooddaytonraceway.com.
