New series of food truck rallies coming to Fairborn park

A new series of food truck rallies will launch at Fairborn’s Hobson Freedom Park in April with a lineup of breakfast and dinner options.
Hunger Days Food Truck Rallies, organized by Cloudy Days Cotton Candy, is hoping to provide the community with continuity.
“I really want this to be a long-term thing for the community,” said Ronald Jackson, who owns Cloud Days Cotton Candy with his brother, Tra’shawn, and daughter, Arre’ll. “I want the community to come out and enjoy themselves.”
The food truck rallies will be held every Thursday starting April 6 and continue through Oct. 26. There will be a breakfast rally with three food trucks from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a dinner rally with seven to eight food trucks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“The community and the folks in the neighboring areas can have something to look forward to on a weekly basis,” Jackson added. “People can expect some of the best food trucks in the Ohio area.”
Some of the food trucks expected to participate include Cloudy Days Cotton Candy, Poppy’s Smokehouse, Frios Gourmet Pops, Cupzilla, Mother Clucking Chicken Coop and Childers’ Chimney Cakes.
The rallies are expected to feature a different food truck lineup on a weekly basis with live entertainment, art and craft vendors and giveaways.
“The food truck industry is a lot deeper than selling food. It’s a connection. It’s a relationship,” Jackson said. “We want people to understand we are trying to build relationships with the community and neighboring areas.”
Hobson Freedom Park is located at 2910 Trebein Road. For more information, visit Hunger Days Food Truck Rallies’ Facebook page or email hungerdaysftr@gmail.com.
