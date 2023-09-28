Northridge grads open food truck serving smash burgers

Northridge High School graduates and brothers Austin Warman and Justin Hamilton have opened The Food Pitt, a food truck serving smash burgers, homemade mac and cheese and more.

The duo previously worked in the restaurant industry, but Warman’s passion for cooking drove them to open a food truck. Warman in particular was tired of working for other people and wanted to build something for himself.

Warman bought a food truck in January and the two began refurbishing it in February. Their first event was about a month ago.

Customers can expect fresh, made-from-scratch food. They use buns from Baker Benji’s on Troy Street in Dayton and make their own pickles and pickled onions.

Besides the classic smash burger with cooked onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and a special sauce, The Food Pitt has BBQ burgers, BBQ chicken and sides like mac and cheese and coleslaw. The mac and cheese is made with four different types of cheeses including asiago, parmesan, mozzarella and mild cheddar.

If you’re wondering about the special sauce, Warman said it tastes similar to ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise, but with an added twist.

The Food Pitt takes its name from a love of pit bulls within Austin and Justin’s family. It’s also a play on words with barbecue pit.

In the future, Warman said he wants to open a restaurant and own several other businesses, but his main goal is to take care of his family.

The Food Pitt will be at Northridge High School, 2011 Timber Lane in Dayton, from 4 to 7 p.m. for the tennis team’s senior night on Thursday, Sept. 28 and at 827 W. Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road in Fairborn starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 29.

For more information about The Food Pit, visit the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram pages.