NOW OPEN: Popular Dayton food truck opens first standalone restaurant

Latin Arepas tacos. (Source: Facebook)

Latin Arepas tacos. (Source: Facebook)

By Sarah Franks
9 minutes ago

A local food truck serving-up some of the area’s best Arepas now has a permanent home in Springboro.

Latin Arepas Street Cafe has officially opened its first standalone location in Springboro at 85 W Central Ave., across from the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery. The restaurant specializes in Arepas, but offers other authentic Latin American cuisine like empanadas, Yuca frita, Pebellón Bowls, flan and more.

“We offer a carefully crafted menu that will suit any palette! Bring your friends and family to Latin Arepas Street Cafe to experience delicious food in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Our dishes are all freshly made using only the highest quality ingredients and uses recipes that have been in the family for generations,” states the Latin Arepas website.

Latin Arepas previously ran a kitchen inside Bar Granada in downtown Dayton, but returned to food truck-only service last year.

The restaurant’s hours are Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and closed Sundays and Mondays.

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

