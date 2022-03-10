NOW OPEN: Popular Dayton food truck opens first standalone restaurant

Latin Arepas Street Cafe has officially opened its first standalone location in Springboro at 85 W Central Ave., across from the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery. The restaurant specializes in Arepas, but offers other authentic Latin American cuisine like empanadas, Yuca frita, Pebellón Bowls, flan and more.

“We offer a carefully crafted menu that will suit any palette! Bring your friends and family to Latin Arepas Street Cafe to experience delicious food in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Our dishes are all freshly made using only the highest quality ingredients and uses recipes that have been in the family for generations,” states the Latin Arepas website.