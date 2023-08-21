O’Charley’s closes 2 locations in Dayton area

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar locations at 7030 Miller Lane in Dayton and 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. were closed Monday morning, according to signs posted at each location.

“Sorry, we’re closed permanently,” stated a sign posted at the Miller Lane restaurant. “O’Charley’s thanks you for your patronage and we hope to see you soon!”

The sign posted from management at the location near the Dayton Mall differed.

“Closed. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the sign stated.

Both restaurants are no longer listed on O’Charley’s website.

O’Charley’s was founded in 1971 and opened in Nashville. The restaurant has locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Locations still open near the Dayton area include 3446 Village Drive in Middletown and 1830 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield. According to the sign at the Miller Lane location, gift cards are still valid at all O’Charley’s locations.

Dayton.com has reached out to O’Charley’s for additional information. This story will be updated as news arises.