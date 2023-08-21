BreakingNews
Exotic dancers club proposed for Dayton neighborhood; project faces significant opposition

O’Charley’s closes 2 locations in Dayton area

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
10 minutes ago
X

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar locations at 7030 Miller Lane in Dayton and 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. were closed Monday morning, according to signs posted at each location.

“Sorry, we’re closed permanently,” stated a sign posted at the Miller Lane restaurant. “O’Charley’s thanks you for your patronage and we hope to see you soon!”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The sign posted from management at the location near the Dayton Mall differed.

“Closed. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the sign stated.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Both restaurants are no longer listed on O’Charley’s website.

O’Charley’s was founded in 1971 and opened in Nashville. The restaurant has locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Locations still open near the Dayton area include 3446 Village Drive in Middletown and 1830 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield. According to the sign at the Miller Lane location, gift cards are still valid at all O’Charley’s locations.

Explore3 Dayton-area coffee shops release new merch

Dayton.com has reached out to O’Charley’s for additional information. This story will be updated as news arises.

In Other News
1
Bacon Fest 2023 announces winners
2
6 summer festivals happening this weekend across the Dayton region
3
DAYTON EATS: New Dayton food fest among notable seafood options around...
4
Sculptures return to Troy Square
5
Life In Idle: Dayton emo act poised for next level

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top