Old friends reunite for pandemic recordings

Explore 14 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Sturgill and Peters, who parted ways musically in their mid-20s, began working whole-heartedly on new material.

“It was the first time we’d done any kind of music together in several years but we had a great time doing it,” Sturgill said. “The project, the decision to make an album together, kind of spun out from there.”

They quickly settled into a productive routine.

“I was writing a lot, more than I had in a long time, so we shifted into writing songs for us to do together,” Sturgill said. “Typically, I’d write a song, sometimes complete with lyrics, and sometimes together, and then I’d record the backing track, overdubbing all the parts, and he’d sing. Ben wrote a couple songs on the album as well. We worked mostly in that fashion where I’d record the track, doing the arrangement and dubbing the parts from my own songs or from his demos, and he’d dub the lead and/or backing vocals. Then, I’d do the mixing and so forth.”

Explore Downtown Adventure offers fun competition this weekend

The musical partners have maintained that creative groove. Gastronomics has recorded a handful of songs for a follow-up album, tentatively planned for an early 2023 release.

More info: gastronomics1.bandcamp.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.