Old North Dayton restaurant to host Fat Tuesday buffet

The Amber Rose, an old North Dayton restaurant, is changing up its Fat Tuesday celebration this year by hosting a buffet instead of a sit-down dinner.
“I love giving folks a chance to get a taste of New Orleans,” said Chef T.J. Peterson. “Even if they can’t travel there, they can go there through the food.”
The buffet, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., is an appetizer buffet inspired by Peterson’s family recipes.
“My grandmother was a master baker and she always tried to get me in the kitchen with her, but I just wanted to lick the bowl,” Peterson said. “I lived in a shot gun house with my mom and my grandparents lived next door. We cooked Cajun, Creole, Italian and so much more and food brought us all together.”
Peterson grew up in New Orleans. He and his family moved to Dayton when his grandfather became ill. He explained his grandfather came to Dayton to work at General Motors.
He said his favorite part of living in New Orleans was neighborhood support.
“When I grew up there it really was a village,” he recalled. “I could be blocks away and if I was misbehaving, my mom would hear about it before I got home. We knew all our neighbors and all watched out for each other. It was a melting pot with people from all kinds of backgrounds.”
Peterson has been a chef at Amber Rose for 15 years. The Fat Tuesday buffet will be the restaurant’s fourth New Orleans-inspired event.
He encouraged guests to not be scared to try new things. Peterson said not all Cajun and Creole food is spicy.
The buffet includes gumbo, muffuletta dip, red beans and rice, hushpuppies, shrimp and grits, crawfish etouffee, king cake and much more.
Reservations are required for this event. Tickets are $25 and includes a drink ticket. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. To purchase tickets, click here.
The Amber Rose is located at 1400 Valley St., Dayton.
