Olympic medalist John Carlos to speak about life, activism at Dayton library

John Carlos was a track and field runner, famous for his third-place finish in the 200-meter event at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. When receiving his third place medal, Carlos and first place runner Tommie Smith removed their shoes and raised their fists in the air, clad in a black glove.

The actions were in support of the then-ongoing civil rights movement, a political act seen as highly controversial at the time. In a 1968 BBC article, the International Olympic Committee called it “a deliberate and violent breach of the fundamental principles of the Olympic spirit.” Both Smith and Carlos were suspended from the games and sent home as a result.

However, time has not forgotten them. Fifty-five years later, another BBC article would describe their salute “a defining moment in the history of civil rights activism.”

The Dayton Metro Library website says “this act established a legacy of championing for equal rights that continues to inspire activists today.”

A statue depicting Smith and Carlos raising their fist on the podium can be found at San Jose State University in California.

The upcoming event is sponsored by the Friends of the Dayton Metro Library. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Dayton Metro Library notes that if space fills up, an overflow room will be available.

How to go

What: Athletics and Activisms — The Journey of a 1968 Olympic Medalist

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1

Location: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.

More info: dayton.bibliocommons.com