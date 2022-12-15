One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89

“He was one of our favorite vendors to go to because he was always so funny,” said Lynda Suda, market manager. “He just had a great sense of life.”

Dohner and his wife, Carol, were married for 66 years and were vendors at many local festivals. When they retired nearly four years ago, Niswonger and her brother, Stan, took over the business.

“Stan and I had been working with him for several years,” Niswonger said. “We were fortunate enough to have that time to learn from him.”

Stan wrote on Dohner Maple Products, LLC’s website in a tribute that his dad loved the regulars that came to visit with him, as well as the vendors that work there.

“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” Stan wrote. “Many people didn’t realize Ohio even was in the game. Dad loved to see the reaction on the face of a first-time real maple syrup taster.”

Niswonger added that he especially loved giving away pieces of maple candy and samples of maple syrup to children. She and her brother would ask why he didn’t have the parents pay for the candy. He would respond, “When the day comes that I can’t afford to give a child a piece of maple candy, I’m in the wrong business.”

She described her dad as “one of the hardest working people who knew no strangers, generous to a fault and just did not want to give up on life.”

Dohner was a longtime member of the Potsdam Church of the Brethren where he enjoyed volunteering and supporting the church’s camp in Southern Ohio, the obituary said. He had implemented a fishing camp to teach children how to fish, taught Sunday school, worked in disaster relief and served in various positions with the church.

According to the obituary, he also volunteered at several community organizations including Ohio Maple Producers Association, Miami Valley Production Credit Association, 4-H and the Miami County Fairboard.

Dohner is survived by his wife, their two sons and two daughters, six grandchildren, four great grandsons, a niece and three nephews.

Niswonger confirmed that she and her brother will continue the business “and we’re hoping to convince the next generation to keep it going too.”

Family and friends will honor his memory during Artisan night on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Niswonger said they will have a memorial picture of her dad in their booth. Artisan night offers shoppers expanded hours to buy unique gifts from area vendors, listen to holiday music and carolers and participate in several do-it-yourself workshops.