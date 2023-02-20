Oregon District pub reopens kitchen today after brief closure

The Dublin Pub, located at 300 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s Oregon Historic District, has reopened its kitchen after a brief closure.
Owner Steve Tieber told Dayton.com the pub’s hood went down at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. No one was able to fix it until Monday morning.
“We are up and running now,” Tieber said.
In related news, Dublin Pub recently introduced the Guinness STOUTie, offering guests a chance to get any image, selfie or text on the top of their next pint. According to a Feb. 13 Facebook post, “The STOUTie pushes the boundaries, using technology to add natural malt extract to the top of each Guinness pint to create the chosen design.”
The pub also has several notable upcoming events including:
- The Pub Sing on Saturday, Feb. 25 where guests can travel back to 1572. There will be two stages of live entertainment featuring acts from the Ohio Renaissance Festival and more. Customers are welcome to wear costumes.
- The Dublin Pub’s 25th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day kicks off on Thursday, March 16 with a pre-party. The pub will open at 11 a.m. for lunch and the tent will open at 5 p.m. for the VIP pre-party. Festivities continue Friday, March 17 at 4:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.
For more information about The Dublin Pub, visit www.dubpub.com or the pub’s Facebook page.
