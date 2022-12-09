Oregon District restaurant to host holiday wine tasting with specialists

Salar Restaurant and Lounge is hosting a Holiday Wine Tasting in partnership with Wine Trends Inc. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
The tasting will feature 18 different wines chosen by Salar’s Beverage Director, Jackson Wolph, and the Wine Trends team, a press release from Salar Restaurant and Lounge said.
Guests will be able to learn more about each wine including its region of origin, pairing properties and more from the Wine Trends team. The team includes: Kara York, sales professional; Michael Robbins, regional manager for Dayton and Cincinnati; and Ernest Brown, GM and certified wine specialist.
According to the release, Wine Trends Inc. is a luxury and artisan wine distributor.
Along with the tasting, guests will be able to try an exclusive menu of light appetizers and tapas by Chef Margot Blondet.
Tickets are $59 each. All wine samples at the event will be available for purchase for holiday events and gift-giving.
For more information about Salar Restaurant and Lounge or to purchase tickets, visit www.salarrestaurant.com. If you have additional questions, email gmsalarrestaurant@gmail.com.
Salar is located at 400 E. Fifth St., Dayton.
