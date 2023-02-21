Oregon District restaurant to raise funds for Turkey earthquake victims

Salar, a restaurant located in Dayton’s Historic Oregon District, is hosting a charity dinner on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. to raise money to help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey.
The Associated Press reported as of Sunday night Feb. 19 at least 41,020 people had died in Turkey, according to the national disaster agency AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency). Another powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 20, resulting in several more deaths.
Brandi Perrine, general manager of Salar, said the idea to host a charity dinner was the brainchild of Chef Margot Blondet and her husband, Daniel Meza-Cuadra.
She said Blondet felt terrible about what had happened and wanted to see how she could use her talents and strengths to help.
“It was something that was affecting people in our community emotionally and we have the ability to do something big and make some money and send it over to where people need it,” Perrine said.
Salar is partnering with the Ahiska Turkish Community Center to support the communities affected by the earthquakes. The center is running a volunteer community kitchen in Iskanderun, Hatay, a Turkish town that has been severely impacted.
According to Islom Shakhbandarov, founder of the Ahiska Center in Dayton, it costs approximately $5 to feed one person daily. The kitchen feeds 500 people three meals each day and hopes to raise enough supplies to increase its capacity to 2,000 people a day.
Tickets for the charity dinner are $139. The dinner will feature members of the local Turkish community serving as guest chefs and preparing authentic Turkish dishes.
“All of the proceeds are going to help these foodbanks that are feeding all of these people over there right now,” Perrine said. “Whoever can help us help them, we would love it.”
In related news, Meza-Cuadra hosted a boxing exhibition with the Ahiska Center in Dayton on Feb. 19 with proceeds going to aid Turkish earthquake victims.
For more information about the dinner or to purchase a ticket, visit www.salarrestaurant.com.
About the Author