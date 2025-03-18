Owner of The Main House Events in Fairborn says more public activities are on the way

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In August 2022, she purchased the building at 104 W. Main St. in downtown Fairborn to create a venue to host anything from weddings, memorial services and birthday parties to corporate events, reunions and much more.

The Main House Events officially opened its doors in February 2023 as a Victorian-inspired venue. It was originally built in the late 1800s with an expansion in 1987.

The entire building is about 6,000-square feet featuring a main room, bridal suite, groom suite, seating area, parlor and kitchen. The venue can comfortably seat 80 people.

Pickens said the best part of owning the venue is “helping people and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces when they are having their celebrations.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In addition to being a space for other people to host parties, The Main House Events host their own events.

“In the off times when it’s not being rented, there are other things that we can do to better support the community as well as support other local businesses,” Pickens said.

The Main House Events has hosted events featuring the Sanderson Sisters and Disney princesses, as well as murder mystery dinners.

Upcoming events open to the public include:

6 to 8:30 p.m. March 20: Girl Talk Social Soiree featuring The Beauty Boost

7 to 9 p.m. March 28: Back to the ’90s Karaoke & Trivia

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 4: Crowns & Karaoke

Pickens said her favorite events to host are the ones involving Disney princesses. They often include crafts, sing-alongs, story time and photo opportunities. She’s in the midst of working on a sensory friendly event for children with special needs.

Her goal is to host more events of her own this year.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Pickens moved to Fairborn in 1997 at 15 years old because her parents were in the military. She graduated from Fairborn High School in 1999 and went on to study nursing at Wright State University.

She has worked as a full-time neonatal nurse practitioner for almost six years and is a mother of two.

Her family currently lives in Fairborn where she is the chair of the downtown Fairborn committee. She wants to see the city grow and thrive.

“We do have a few smaller venues,” Pickens said. “I think we needed something that’s downtown — a place where people can come because not only can they benefit from having a place for celebration, they can also explore downtown.”

By operating her own business, Pickens hopes to be an example for her family and to create some sort of generational wealth.

“I believe in Fairborn,” Pickens said. “I believe that this is a great place for people to come and celebrate.

MORE DETAILS

The Main House Events is an open vendor venue with a variety of packages to fit peoples' needs and pocketbooks.

A basic package starts at $600, followed by a standard package starting at $1,000 and a premium package starting at $3,200. Military discounts are available.

For more information, visit themainhouseevents.com or the venue’s Facebook (@TheMainHouseEvents) or Instagram (@themainhouse_events) pages. Questions can be answered via email at themainhouseevents@yahoo.com or by calling 937-318-8833.