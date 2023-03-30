BreakingNews
UPDATE: Judge orders Troy Tavern owner to shore up building by Friday
X

Pickle Fest, other foodie events coming to Austin Landing

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
7 minutes ago

Attention all foodies! It’s time to mark your calendars. 📆

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) is teaming up with Austin Landing to bring several unique foodie events to the Dayton area. From fests all about pickles, tacos and nachos to two new food-inspired events, here are four you don’t want to miss.

🥒 June 24: Pickle Fest — Just Dill With It

If you love pickles, you will love Pickle Fest. The second annual event will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a special VIP night the day before. Admission is $5 per person. Prices will increase on June 18. This event is expected to sell out.

Guests can expect live music and a variety of pickle-inspired food including pickles on a stick, cotton candy wrapped pickles, pickle waffles, pickle egg rolls, pickle pierogis, pickle backs and much more.

🍍 July 15: Pineapple Fest

A brand new event in the Dayton area, Pineapple Fest is first known festival in the U.S. devoted to this beautiful fruit, the MVRA said.

Guests can expect live music, pineapple food creations and pineapple craft beers, seltzer and cocktails from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food vendors expected to be in attendance include El Meson, JA’s & Sweet-ummm’s, Kona Ice, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin Inferno BBQ and Catering, among others.

ExploreMARK YOUR CALENDAR: 14 food-inspired events coming to the Dayton area

🌮 Aug. 26: Taco and Nacho Fest

This is Nacho typical food festival with over 25 food and retail vendors including: What the Taco, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin Inferno BBQ, Kona Ice, among several others.

The food fest will run 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

🎃 Oct. 14: Pumpkin Fest

It’s all things pumpkin in this new event by the MVRA. More details coming soon.

Austin Landing, located at 3602 Rigby Road in Miamisburg, features a variety of restaurants, shops and much more.

ExploreBarstool Sportsbook founder returns with review of Old Scratch Pizza

In Other News
1
‘Swan Lake,’ ‘Sweeney Todd,’ baritone Will Liverman, music of Green Day...
2
Barstool Sportsbook founder returns with review of Old Scratch Pizza
3
10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend
4
Sinclair students open Wednesday night bakery at Dayton campus
5
12 Dayton-area artists awarded Artist Opportunity Grants

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top