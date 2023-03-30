Pickle Fest, other foodie events coming to Austin Landing

Attention all foodies! It’s time to mark your calendars. 📆
The Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) is teaming up with Austin Landing to bring several unique foodie events to the Dayton area. From fests all about pickles, tacos and nachos to two new food-inspired events, here are four you don’t want to miss.
🥒 June 24: Pickle Fest — Just Dill With It
If you love pickles, you will love Pickle Fest. The second annual event will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a special VIP night the day before. Admission is $5 per person. Prices will increase on June 18. This event is expected to sell out.
Guests can expect live music and a variety of pickle-inspired food including pickles on a stick, cotton candy wrapped pickles, pickle waffles, pickle egg rolls, pickle pierogis, pickle backs and much more.
🍍 July 15: Pineapple Fest
A brand new event in the Dayton area, Pineapple Fest is first known festival in the U.S. devoted to this beautiful fruit, the MVRA said.
Guests can expect live music, pineapple food creations and pineapple craft beers, seltzer and cocktails from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food vendors expected to be in attendance include El Meson, JA’s & Sweet-ummm’s, Kona Ice, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin Inferno BBQ and Catering, among others.
🌮 Aug. 26: Taco and Nacho Fest
This is Nacho typical food festival with over 25 food and retail vendors including: What the Taco, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin Inferno BBQ, Kona Ice, among several others.
The food fest will run 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
🎃 Oct. 14: Pumpkin Fest
It’s all things pumpkin in this new event by the MVRA. More details coming soon.
Austin Landing, located at 3602 Rigby Road in Miamisburg, features a variety of restaurants, shops and much more.
