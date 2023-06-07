Popular Dayton brunch spot closed due to staffing issues

The Brunch Club, a popular Dayton restaurant serving up homemade breakfast, brunch and lunchtime favorites, is closed until further notice, according to a sign posted on the establishment’s door.
“Due to ongoing staffing issues, we will be closed until further notice,” the sign reads. “Thank you and we hope to see you soon!”
Jim Vari, the restaurant’s owner, told Dayton.com Tuesday morning that the sign went up Saturday after three employees were no call, no shows.
The Brunch Club has been experience staffing issues since Covid and Vari said everyone needed to take a step back for a few weeks.
He confirmed they do have plans to reopen with an expected date of Tuesday, June 20.
“We will be back,” Vari said.
The Brunch Club is located at 601 S. Main St., just south of downtown and the U.S. 35 overpass. The restaurant is typically open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit www.thebrunchclubdayton.com.
