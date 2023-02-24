Public Health announces food truck inspection dates

Operators can schedule an appointment between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 8, April 5 or May 3. Inspections will be held in the UD Arena parking lot. Appointments can be made by calling Chloe Hammock at 937-225-5915.

During the appointment, public health says food trucks should have hot running water, coolers/freezers turned on and the hood vent turned on if applicable. They said no food will be cooked. Inspections are not open to the public.