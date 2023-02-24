Public Health announces food truck inspection dates

With food truck season is just around the corner, Public Health — Dayton and Montgomery County is inviting local food truck operators to have their food truck inspected for the upcoming season.
Operators can schedule an appointment between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 8, April 5 or May 3. Inspections will be held in the UD Arena parking lot. Appointments can be made by calling Chloe Hammock at 937-225-5915.
During the appointment, public health says food trucks should have hot running water, coolers/freezers turned on and the hood vent turned on if applicable. They said no food will be cooked. Inspections are not open to the public.
According to public health, a license fee must be pre-paid before the inspection. Operators can pay in person at the Environmental Health Office, located at 117 S. Main St. on the first floor, by mail or by calling 937-225-4460.
For more information, visit www.phdmc.org.
